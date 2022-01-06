Ekdal: “We made mistakes but we’ll move on”

His yellow card shortly before the equaliser was one of the key moments in the game. In the second half Albin Ekdal wasn’t the same player as in the first, almost mirroring the rest of the team.

“After the first goal we could have had a second,” the captain said.

“We missed the chances we had. If we had been able to go two up before half time, we could have won. Instead after the break we made too many errors and Cagliari took advantage of them.”

The result was a frustrating afternoon for the Swede and his team-mates.

“I’m disappointed for the team and the fans,” he added.

“What went wrong? Everything seemed to be fine in the first half but we came back out and we gave away two goals. We need to do better.

“We have work to do because we’re back playing again in three days. You can’t play like this is Serie A. We’ll look ahead and try to win the games coming up.”