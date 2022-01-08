D’Aversa: “We have to overcome our difficulties”

Roberto D’Aversa has called on Sampdoria to roll up their sleeves and find solutions to their problems as they prepare to visit Napoli at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

The Blucerchiati head into the game looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Cagliari in midweek.

“We mustn’t let our difficulties get on top of us,” the coach began. “We have to be smart so that we can overcome them.

“Our next opponents, Napoli, were in a difficult situation themselves and they got a great result at Juventus. That just shows you that it all comes down to how you deal with things. We can’t go there with the aim of playing on the back foot or thinking we’re going to lose. We have to increase our efforts and turn our difficulties into positive energy.

“When you have to play games so close together, you do most of the preparation by watching videos. Of course we have to be good enough to implement what we see out on the pitch. We have to focus on what we need to do to get a result. And we’re going to need a big performance.

“We missed a great opportunity against Cagliari and now we have to try and make up for it in what’s going to be a very tough match against Napoli.

“It’s not easy to keep the players focused with everything going on – Covid, postponed matches, the transfer window and so on. The main thing is we see uniform decisions being taken, otherwise we run the risk of distorting the season.”