Rincon named in squad for Napoli trip

Tomas Rincon has been included in a squad of 20 players for Sunday’s match against Napoli.

Kristoffer Askildsen, Tommaso Augello and Wladimiro Falcone are included while seven players are unavailable: Antonio Candreva (suspended), Omar Colley (AFCON), Bartosz Bereszynski, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Valerio Verre and Maya Yoshida.

This is the full list for the 16:30 CET kick-off at the Stadio Maradona:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Chabot, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Ekdal, Rincón, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Ciervo, Caputo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.