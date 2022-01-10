Conti trains with team in first session of the week

The squad got straight back to work on Monday with Andrea Conti joining up with his new team-mates for the first time after completing his move from AC Milan.

The full-back trained with the players who didn’t start Sunday’s match at Napoli while those who played most of the game had massages and worked in the gym.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Valerio Verre continued with their recovery work on the pitch while Emil Audero and Maya Yoshida had treatment and physiotherapy. Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing his rehabilitation in Denmark.

The Blucerchiati will report back to Bogliasco on Tuesday for a morning session.