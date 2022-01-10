Rincon’s new challenge with Sampdoria

He knows Genoa like the back of his hand, his first son was born here and it was in our city that his story in Italian football started. Yet, it is only now that Tomas Rincon and Sampdoria are crossing paths after a long chase.

The General’s new life with the Blucerchiati began against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

“My first impressions have been positive,” said the Venezuelan. “My name was linked to Sampdoria in summer but the move only just happened now.

“I’m confident that we’ll have a good second half of the season. I‘m stoked. The squad is already well set up but I want to play my part.”

The defensive midfielder has joined on loan for six months with eyes on the future.

“It’s a great challenge for me,” the new number 88 says. “After last season at Torino I needed to get back into the swing of things and increase my game time. I want to work day in day out giving it my all. I will show that I’m fit, hopefully earning myself a future here.”

If he plays on the weekend of 1 May, the South American will become the first ever player to have played in the Turin and Genoa derbies with all four teams. “I’ve played in many full-blooded games in my career, so it’ll be a good experience. I was recently back at Marassi for the Coppa Italia and I can’t wait to return to the stadium with the fans.”