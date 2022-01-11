Conti: “I’m here to get back in the game”

Andrea Conti is back to prove himself. Sampdoria’s new defender has joined from AC Milan following a long courtship and is ready to start a new chapter in his career which has been beset by a series of unfortunate events.

Our new number 13 offered his thoughts on joining the club:

“I certainly feel positive about being here, I’m in a beautiful city by the sea. I’m thrilled. I was close to joining Samp in the summer, I really hoped to come in August but there were some problems I didn’t really understand.

“I’m happy that it’s worked out this time. It’s a great club with so much tradition. I hope to do well and earn my approval from the club. I’m in Genoa to get back in the game.”

Conti knows what he wants and in his first interview from Bogliasco he also spoke about his relationship with coach Roberto D’Aversa.

“I met him years ago when I was playing in Serie B and he was coaching me as well at Parma. He’s a great manager with so much character. I’m pleased to be working with him again.

“As to where I will play; I am a right back but I am willing to play where I am needed. I really want to do well and make up for the last few years. I hope to be able help to the team straight away.”