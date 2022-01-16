Samp back to work ahead of Coppa Italia

The Sampdoria squad was back in training today, following yesterday’s defeat at home to Torino, as they prepare for Tuesday’s Coppa Italia clash with Juventus (kick off at 21:00 CET). The players were divided into two groups at Bogliasco, with those most heavily involved in Saturday’s match focusing on recovery and the remainder – including new arrival Giangiacomo Magnani – going through a full training session.

Emil Audero had a first taste of light training on the pitch, while Albin Ekdal, Alex Ferrari and Fabio Quagliarella underwent treatment and physiotherapy. Mikkel Damsgaard (in Denmark), Valerio Verre and Maya Yoshida continued their respective recovery programmes. The team will train tomorrow afternoon ahead of their trip to Turin.