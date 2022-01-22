Giampaolo demands dedication and team spirit

Marco Giampaolo shared his initial impressions following his return to the club in midweek and set out his plans for the rest of the season when he spoke at a news conference on Saturday ahead of Sampdoria’s crunch clash with Spezia.

“The first few days here have been wonderful because I’ve been welcomed back into a family atmosphere – Sampdoria is like home,” the coach explained.

“We must approach the next four months with utter dedication and team spirit. There can be no putting self first – and that starts with myself. I came back because I believe in this challenge and in the goal we have to achieve.”

Giampaolo’s goal of course is to lift the mood in the camp after three consecutive defeats and ensure the club remain in Serie A for another season – a task which begins with a six-pointer against local rivals Spezia, who pulled off a shock win at AC Milan on Monday.

“Spezia are in good shape. They beat Napoli and Milan away, and they won here in Genoa too. They’re in fine form and morale is high so it’s going to be tough. We have to go there and play our game, showing no fear and having no regrets afterwards.

“We have to give everything we’ve got. There are no easy or difficult games, no foregone conclusions. We must face every game as if it’s the biggest one, start every one afresh, from now until the end of the season.”