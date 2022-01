Serie A TIM 2021/22: fixture dates and kick-off times until Week 26

The Lega Serie A has announced the fixture details for weeks 24 to 26 of the 2021/22 Serie A TIM campaign. Here is when the Blucerchiati will be in action:

Week 24: Sampdoria v Sassuolo (Sunday 6 February at 15:00 CET)

Week 25: AC Milan v Sampdoria (Sunday 13 February at 12:30 CET)

Week 26: Sampdoria v Empoli (Saturday 19 February at 15:00 CET)