Sabiri and Sensi get down to work

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Stefano Sensi got straight down to work after completing their moves on Saturday, as Marco Giampaolo had the team focus on tactics in a training match against Felice Tufano’s U19 side.

Kristoffer Askildsen, Ronaldo Vieira and Maya Yoshida trained separately on the pitch while Albin Ekdal and Fabio Quagliarella worked out in the gym.

Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing with his rehabilitation programme.

Omar Colley and Tomas Rincon remain away with their national teams.

The Blucerchiati will enjoy two days off on Sunday and Monday then report back to Bogliasco on Tuesday afternoon to resume preparations for the home game against Sassuolo.