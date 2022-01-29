Sensi: “I really wanted to join Sampdoria”

Sampdoria, at last. Ten days after his extra-time winner for Inter against Empoli looked like it might veer him off the path leading him to Genoa, Stefano Sensi is now a Samp player.

“Scoring that goal meant a lot to me but it didn’t change anything in my mind,” he explained in his first interview after signing for the club. “I really wanted to join Samp to help the team and the coach, and to play regular football.

“I’m thrilled to be here. This is a great club and it’s an opportunity for me to get going again. The last two years haven’t been easy. I scored my last Serie A goal in Marassi [for Inter, against Sampdoria]. I hope to score lots more for Sampdoria now!

“I spoke to Mancini and he said lots of very positive things about this club and city. He also thought joining Samp would be the best option for me. That was another reason for me to come here.”