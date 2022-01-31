Sabiri: “An honour to play for Samp. I want to become a key player”

It won’t take Abdelhamid Sabiri long to make history at Sampdoria: the instant he sets foot on the pitch in a competitive match, he’ll become the first Moroccan to play for the club.

“I’m very proud to be the first Moroccan here,” said the 25-year-old, who has never forgotten his roots despite growing up in Germany. “I feel Moroccan at heart, as do all my family is Moroccan. It means a lot to me.

“It’s an honour for me to have joined Sampdoria. I spoke to [Julian] Chabot and he told me all about this great club with a long history and this beautiful city.”

The midfielder, who has joined on an initial loan deal from Ascoli, says he’s ready for the next step, having previously played in Germany and England.

“I feel ready for Serie A now. I’m a player who likes to get on the ball, run into space and shoot. I like scoring and laying on assists. I can play in the hole or in central midfield but I’ll play wherever the boss wants me – I have no problem there.

“I want to become a key player for Sampdoria.”