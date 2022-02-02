Supriaha arrives in Bogliasco, the oranges win the tournament

While Omar Colley and Tomas Rincon are set to return soon from international duty, Sampdoria welcomed Vladyslav Supriaha to training. The Ukrainian arrived at the Mugnaini early on Wednesday afternoon to greet president Marco Lanna, coach Marco Giampaolo, the staff and his new team-mates before taking part in an individual gym session.

The rest of the players were involved in a mini-tournament involving small-sided games, which saw the orange bibs captained by Manolo Gabbiadini come out on top. In the morning, the Blucerchiati had undergone strength work as well as working on defensive tactical drills.

As for individual players, Albin Ekdal, Fabio Quagliarella and Maya Yoshida continued with their respective recovery programmes, while Mikkel Damsgaard underwent rehab.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Thursday in Bogliasco.