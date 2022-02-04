U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Supriaha: “I’ll pay back the warm welcome with goals”

News

Supriaha: “I’ll pay back the warm welcome with goals”

Vladyslav Supriaha has come to Italy from Ukraine keen to hit the ground running. The former Dynamo Kyiv forward is desperate to make a mark for himself in Serie A and repay the trust shown in him by Sampdoria. Just 12 days after Supriaha celebrated his 22nd birthday he set foot in Bogliasco for the first time, ready to begin his Samp career.

“I was very happy with the welcome that was given to me,” Sampdoria’s new number 7. “I wasn’t expecting it and it was a nice surprise. Sampdoria really wanted to sign me and I’m really happy to have joined this club. I like the team; I’ve watched many games. From what I’ve seen so far the city seems lovely.”

When Samp fans hear the word ‘Ukraine’ the first name that comes to mind is Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, who was part of the club’s 1991 Scudetto winning side. Supriaha was well aware of his compatriot’s achievements in Liguria: “I know that he won the league here and I will try not to disappoint him,” he explains with a smile. “Compared to the role he had, I prefer to attack spaces at pace, but I think I do well with high balls too and I will do my best to be useful. As for my aims this season, I would like to help Sampdoria stay in Serie A and I will do everything possible to make this happen and try to  score as many goals as I can.”

Other news

Colley and Supriaha involved in training

Colley and Supriaha involved in training

4 February 2022 Team
Rincon in action for Venezuela

Rincon in action for Venezuela

3 February 2022 Team
Supriaha arrives in Bogliasco, the oranges win the tournament

Supriaha arrives in Bogliasco, the oranges win the tournament

2 February 2022 Team
Acquista i biglietti per Samp-Sassuolo Promo