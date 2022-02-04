Supriaha: “I’ll pay back the warm welcome with goals”

Vladyslav Supriaha has come to Italy from Ukraine keen to hit the ground running. The former Dynamo Kyiv forward is desperate to make a mark for himself in Serie A and repay the trust shown in him by Sampdoria. Just 12 days after Supriaha celebrated his 22nd birthday he set foot in Bogliasco for the first time, ready to begin his Samp career.

“I was very happy with the welcome that was given to me,” Sampdoria’s new number 7. “I wasn’t expecting it and it was a nice surprise. Sampdoria really wanted to sign me and I’m really happy to have joined this club. I like the team; I’ve watched many games. From what I’ve seen so far the city seems lovely.”

When Samp fans hear the word ‘Ukraine’ the first name that comes to mind is Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, who was part of the club’s 1991 Scudetto winning side. Supriaha was well aware of his compatriot’s achievements in Liguria: “I know that he won the league here and I will try not to disappoint him,” he explains with a smile. “Compared to the role he had, I prefer to attack spaces at pace, but I think I do well with high balls too and I will do my best to be useful. As for my aims this season, I would like to help Sampdoria stay in Serie A and I will do everything possible to make this happen and try to score as many goals as I can.”