Giampaolo names squad for Sassuolo

Marco Giampaolo has named a list of 21 players for Sunday’s home game against Sassuolo at 15.00 CET.

Besides Albin Ekdal (suspended) and Gerard Yepes (with the Primavera), the other players unavailable are Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Quagliarella and Maya Yoshida.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Supriaha.