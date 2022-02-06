Caputo: “Victory gives us belief”

Ciccio Caputo played a crucial role in his side’s victory as he was the player to break the deadlock after only five minutes.

“It was a crucial game for us. We prepared really well for it. We were aware that we were facing a good team but we started off well and soon went into the lead. This gave us belief and confidence. When we went into the Spezia game we were still smarting from what was a tough period for us, and the international break came at the perfect time for us and now we’ve got two great weeks of work under our belts with Marco Giampaolo. We played so well today and gave our all.

Scoring against former teams is something of a speciality for Caputo. “I scored against a former club but it’s no big deal. I had two great seasons at Sassuolo but I always score when facing former sides. We got three crucial points today; now we look ahead. We’ve got 15 games to go which we’ll treat as finals; that’s how they’ll feel to us. This victory gives us confidence and we’ll keep this up.”