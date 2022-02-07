Straight back to work in Bogliasco. Gabbiadini set for ACL surgery

The team were back at the training ground on Monday morning after Sunday’s win over Sassuolo.

Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff split the squad into two groups: those who played most of the game against Sassuolo did recovery work in the gym while the others had a full session ending with a training match against a mixed U18/U19 team.

Albin Ekdal, Fabio Quagliarella and Maya Yoshida all trained separately, both in the gym and on the pitch.

Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing his recovery in Denmark.

The players will have the day off on Tuesday before reporting back for a double session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Manolo Gabbiadini had diagnostic tests at Laboratorio Albaro which confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee. The striker will need to undergo surgery, to be determined in the coming days.