Giovinco’s first session in Bogliasco

Sebastian Giovinco enjoyed his first taste of Samp training on Wednesday as the forward joined up with the squad for a double session under the watchful eye of Marco Giampaolo and his coaching staff. Strength and tactical transitions were on the agenda out on the pitch in the morning, while there were technical circuits and small-sided games in the afternoon. Albin Ekdal and Fabio Quagliarella were also involved in training for the first time since their respective injuries.

Between the two sessions, Sampdoria received a visit from Danilo Giannoccaro, the coordinator of relations between the CAN, the Italian Refereeing Committee, and Serie A and B clubs. The aim was to provide information and training regarding rules and VAR protocols in a bid to ensure a fruitful collaboration between referees and clubs.

Besides long-term absentees Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini, Maya Yoshida was the only other name absent from training as the Japan international continued with his recovery plan to get back to full fitness.

A lunchtime session is scheduled for Thursday.