Giampaolo: “We must fear no one”

Marco Giampaolo says Sampdoria must forget about their ‘underdogs’ tag, focus on themselves and set out to win at San Siro regardless.

AC Milan may be fighting for the title while Samp are scrapping for survival, but that doesn’t mean the result is a foregone conclusion, the coach explained at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s an important match for both teams. We have to play our own game and not think about the fact we’re the underdogs. We have 14 matches left to play and every one is an opportunity for us to move closer to our goal. We have to take each game as it comes without fearing anyone.

“Milan are a great team and they have a swag about them at the moment. They have top-quality players who can attack and defend in different ways. It’s no coincidence they’re up where they are. They have lots of strengths and few weaknesses.

“Regardless of who we’re playing, we must never think we’re going to lose. You lose if you don’t deserve more but you lose after 95 minutes, not before kick-off.”

Doria travel to Milan on the back of a morale-boosting win over Sassuolo but have now lost Manolo Gabbiadini to injury. They have since signed Sebastian Giovinco but the former Toronto star is short of match fitness.

“We really needed the three points against Sassuolo but it wasn’t easy,” Giampaolo continued. “Thanks to that result we can keep nurturing our dream of staying in this league.

“We’re going to have to make do without Gabbiadini. Giovinco will need time to get into shape but I’m counting on [Fabio] Quagliarella – he’s better now.”

Finally, the boss talked up the role the fans can play in the Blucerchiati’s season.

“Whatever battle we have to fight, we have a better chance of winning with our fans behind us. Starting with San Siro.”