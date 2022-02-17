Preparations continue ahead of Empoli showdown

Just two days remain until Samp take to the field to face Empoli. Marco Giampaolo and his coaching staff were hard at work at Bogliasco, leading a technique and tactics-based session this morning. As for individual players, Kristoffer Askildsen (minor left knee injury) and Sebastian Giovinco (improving but not fully fit) took part in gym work. Mikkel Damsgaard is still back home in Denmark continuing his road to recovery.

We’re happy to say that Manolo Gabbiadini is back in Genoa and is recovering from his knee operation at home with his family. Once ready he will return to the club for a customised plan for a return to action.

Samp have another training session scheduled for Friday morning.