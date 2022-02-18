U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Squad list confirmed for Empoli encounter

News

The team were back at the training ground on Friday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for Saturday’s home game against Empoli. At the end of the session, Marco Giampaolo named a matchday squad of 22 players.

Primavera striker Daniele Montevago (No.37) makes the list while Kristoffer Askildsen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sebastian Giovinco and Maya Yoshida remain unavailable.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru.

Midfielders: Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Montevago, Quagliarella, Supriaha.

