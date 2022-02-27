U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Giampaolo’s squad to face Atalanta

News

Giampaolo’s squad to face Atalanta

The final training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco is done, with Marco Giampaolo announcing his 21-man squad for the trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium at 20:50 CET on Monday night in Serie A TIM 2021/22 Week 27.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Antonio Candreva are suspended, while Kristoffer Askildsen, Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini remain unavailable.

Here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Ekdal, Rincon, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Giovinco, Quagliarella, Supriaha.

Other news

Fitness and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

Fitness and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

26 February 2022 Team
Light training session for Samp

Light training session for Samp

25 February 2022 Team
Morning tactical session for Samp

Morning tactical session for Samp

24 February 2022 Team