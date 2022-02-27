Giampaolo’s squad to face Atalanta

The final training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco is done, with Marco Giampaolo announcing his 21-man squad for the trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium at 20:50 CET on Monday night in Serie A TIM 2021/22 Week 27.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Antonio Candreva are suspended, while Kristoffer Askildsen, Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini remain unavailable.

Here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Ekdal, Rincon, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Giovinco, Quagliarella, Supriaha.