Serie A TIM 2021/22: kick-off times for Weeks 29 and 30

The Lega Serie A has today announced the dates and kick-off times for all league fixtures in Weeks 29 and 30.

This is when Sampdoria will be in action:

Week 29: Sampdoria v Juventus (Saturday 12 March 2022, 18.00)

Week 30: Venezia v Sampdoria (Sunday 20 March 2022, 12:30)