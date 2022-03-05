Caputo: “We remain united and will take each game as it comes”

Forward Ciccio Caputo expressed dismay at his side’s performance after the Blucerchiati were defeated on Saturday in Udine. “There’s very little to say after this very disappointing display,” explained the number ten after the game. “We put a lot of effort into preparing for this match mentally, but then managed to go two goals down in under 13 minutes.”

Caputo bagged his seventh goal of the season at the Dacia Arena, but unfortunately, there wasn’t much to celebrate. “We need to be realistic: we’re in a difficult situation and today was not good enough. We need to be braver and do more.

“We can’t concede two goals so easily against a team like Udinese who are so close to us in the league. We made it easy for them and that’s something we just must not do. We’ll try to bounce back from here, even though it’s always difficult to get over a defeat.”

Despite the disappointment, Caputo had an important message for his team-mates and the fans. “We need to remain united, evaluate our mistakes and move forward. We are an experienced team, with great players, and we must come back stronger. We will show our desire to stay up by putting in the work on the pitch.

“We shouldn’t have lost today, but instead we handed it to them on a plate. Let’s put this negative period behind us. From now until the end of the season, we will take each game as it comes.”