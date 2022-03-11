Giampaolo: “We need to play as a team against Juventus”

Marco Giampaolo previewed the clash with Juventus on Saturday at the Ferraris during his pre-match news conference in which he touched upon the defeat in Udine last time out and his heated comments afterwards.

“When I answered ‘I didn’t understand where I was’, I gave the press and social media some good content. It’s clear that I was referring to my players because having come back to Sampdoria after three years here previously, I know where I am and what the club is about in all areas. I knew what I’d be up against. I know we’ll need to fight until the end and that we’ll need to raise the level of our performances. We’ll need to play every game as if it’s our last, starting with Juventus.”

When asked about how to approach the challenge of taking on a side that is determined to get back into an open title race, Giampaolo responded: “Juventus are a team that knows how to dig out results. That’s shown by the club’s history and the league season they’ve had so far. Despite a tricky start, [Massimiliano] Allegri has got them back on track and they’re full of confidence now.

“They’re a strong side but as I always say to my players, we need to perform as a team. We can’t take them on as individuals and we also can’t turn in a display that isn’t up to scratch because you have to be fully focused in these types of matches.”