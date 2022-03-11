U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Giampaolo’s picks for Sampdoria v Juventus

Following Sampdoria’s final training session at Bogliasco before the weekend, Marco Giampaolo has called up 22 players for the match against Juventus, set to take place tomorrow at the Ferraris, kick-off 18:00 CET.

Other than the suspended Nicola Murru, Samp will be missing the injured Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini, and Ronaldo Vieira. The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Rincon, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli.

Forwards: Caputo, Giovinco, Quagliarella, Supriaha.

