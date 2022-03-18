Giampaolo looks ahead to Venezia clash: “An important game but not a final”

Marco Giampaolo described Sampdoria’s trip to Venezia as a difficult game as he spoke to the media ahead of the Matchday 30 encounter.

The Blucerchiati start the game in 16th place, four points ahead of their opposition, who are also fighting for survival this season.

“Against Venezia we need to walk out on the pitch with the right mentality,” the coach began. “We’ll be playing at lunchtime and we’ll be getting to the stadium on a boat. The pitch is smaller, the fans are very close to the action and the ball travels a lot quicker. We need to do a job on getting switched on for the game before the referee’s whistle.

“We’re up against a good side, they can adapt to whichever opponent is against them but are always able to play their brand of football. We know this is an important game – a very important game. I don’t consider it a final, but we’ll play as if it is one.

“When you’re fighting for survival it’s normal to be even more meticulous during preparations. That’s inevitable and it’s part of the business. However, being afraid is not the right approach. Those who are fearful are those who are living through a war, not a footballer who is about to play a match despite the tension you can have.

“The fans… I know our fans will be there at the station to give us encouragement and a lot of them will follow us on Sunday. I know how attached they are to the team and they always show their support particularly now when the team need it the most.”