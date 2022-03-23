Back to training, but without players on international duty

Sampdoria returned to Bogliasco for training on Wednesday afternoon. Following their victory against Venezia at the weekend, the team had been given two days to rest by Marco Giampaolo and his staff.

There were some players missing, however, as seven team-mates are away on international duty. Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Tomas Rincon, Stefano Sensi, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida have joined their respective national teams for this period of fixtures.

For those in attendance, the programme consisted first of a warm-up which was followed by technical exercises and small games.

As for individuals, Omar Colley was undergoing treatment as he was unable to join up with Gambia as planned. Francesco Caputo followed a separate programme, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini were doing their own recovery work.

A double session is planned for Thursday.