Samp continue grafting at Bogliasco

The Sampdoria squad were put through a high-intensity runout at Bogliasco. While seven players are away on international duty – Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Tomas Rincon, Stefano Sensi, Morten Thorsby, and Maya Yoshida – Marco Giampaolo led a session focused on technique and tactics, including a small-sided game.

Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco both followed custom programmes with the latter spending the session in the swimming pool. Meanwhile long-term absentees Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued their recovery programmes. Samp will be back for more training on Saturday morning.