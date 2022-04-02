Giampaolo calls on fans “to make it hard for Roma”

After the international break, Sampdoria will be looking to build on their win over Venezia when form team Roma roll up at the Ferraris on Sunday – and Marco Giampaolo knows the size of the task facing his men.

Jose Mourinho’s Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last nine and travel to Genoa after securing a morale-boosting win of their own over city rivals Lazio last time out.

“Roma have really started clicking in their last few games,” the boss observed. “We’ll be up against a team in fine form and we’re know they’re an excellent side. It’ll be really tough but we need to find a bit of consistency.

“We’ll try to make it hard for Roma and I’m counting on our 12th man to help us with that. They’ll fill the Sud again and will be right behind us.

“Victory against Venezia gave us three important points towards our target but it’s already in the past.

“The international break takes away a lot of mental and physical energy, what with all the travelling and the games, and that goes both for those who qualified for the World Cup and those who missed out. However, everyone needs to put Samp at the top of their priorities again now.”