Double session at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria continued their preparations for the away trip to Bologna on Monday evening with a double training session in Bogliasco on Thursday.

During the morning session, Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the squad into two groups which alternated between gym work focused on strength and conditioning and tactical drills on pitch two at the Mugnaini.

Mikkel Damsgaard was with the squad for some of the session before continuing with his individual recovery programme. Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco trained individually, while Manolo Gabbiadini followed his post-surgery regime.

The squad headed over to pitch one in the afternoon for a series of small-sided games and technical and tactical drills.

An afternoon training session is scheduled for Friday.