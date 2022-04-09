U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technical and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria continued their training programme in Bogliasco ahead of their trip to Bologna. The team were out on pitch two of the Mugnaini, where Marco Giampaolo and his staff led a morning session focused on technical and tactical drills in preparation for the Monday night clash at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, kicking off at 20:45 CEST.

Andrea Conti, Albin Ekdal and Sebastian Giovinco followed individual programmes, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their recovery work.

A final session is planned for Sunday afternoon before the team head to Emilia-Romagna.

