Giampaolo names squad for Bologna showdown

Following the conclusion of Sampdoria’s final training session prior to Monday night’s 20:45 kick-off against Bologna, Marco Giampaolo has named a 23-man squad for the match at the Dall’Ara, Matchday 32 of Serie A TIM 2021/22.

There will be a few youthful faces among the squad; Marco Somma and Gerard Yepes have been included. The following first teamers haven’t been included: Andrea Conti, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Giovinco, and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Here is the complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Somma, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.