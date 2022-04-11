Giampaolo laments ‘wasted opportunity’ at Bologna

Marco Giampaolo was unable to hide his disappointment after Sampdoria’s 2-0 defeat to Bologna at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

“We wasted a great opportunity to consolidate our league position,” the coach rued. “The lads were fired up for it and really believed we could get a result. We’re disappointed because I’m sure that with a bit of luck we could have pulled it off.

“Now we must go again. We have another important match on Saturday and we have to focus on that one now.”

Giampaolo noted that the final scoreline did not really reflect the balance of play.

“All in all it was a balanced affair,” he continued. “We made a bright start then struggled for a bit. In the second half we began as the better side again and had that chance with [Francesco] Caputo, only to concede against the run of play.

“At that point we needed something different so I made some changes and we switched to a more attacking set-up. The second goal was an individual mistake and what happened in the last 15 minutes was the result of us throwing bodies forward. However, there’s no point complaining about what could have been: the winner is always right.”