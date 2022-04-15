Giampaolo: “Ready for Salernitana”

Marco Giampaolo is more than aware of the importance of Saturday’s match against Salernitana and gave his thoughts ahead of the clash in a press conference.

“We’ll take to the field full of determination but aware of what kind of game it’ll be. I’m expecting a full-on game where there’s a lot at stake. Salernitana will come here full of desire but as we’re playing at home we’ve got every chance of getting the three points.

“We’ve got a tough game ahead of us but we’ll approach it fully aware of what we’re playing, determined and with clear heads, never letting fear get the better of us.

“As for individuals, Sebastian Giovinco and Marco Gabbiadini are out injured but the rest of the players have been called up. Some are in better shape than others but Mikkel Damsgaard is indeed among the squad.

“Even away in Bologna our fans came and followed us en masse and cheered us on throughout the match. As always – but now more than ever – we need their support. My players need to do this club proud. They know what’s at stake; they’re not slackers.

“They need to be relaxed when taking on Salernitana; there’s no point going into the game feeling on-edge. As always we’ll be needing the fans as the twelfth man and the players will need to give their all and then some throughout the match and leave the pitch with their shirts drenched in sweat.”