Squad named for Salernitana

Following the conclusion of Sampdoria’s final training session ahead of Salernitana, Marco Giampaolo named the 24 players who will featuring in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game, kicking off at 14:30, which will be Matchday 33 of Serie A TIM 2021/22.

Andrea Conti and Albin Ekdal are back in the fold, as is Mikkel Damsgaard, 194 days after the last time he took to the field. Sebastian Giovinco and Manolo Gabbiadini are injured and therefore left out.
The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.

