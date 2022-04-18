U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp back in group training. Double session on Tuesday

Easter Monday was spent at the training ground for the Sampdoria first-team squad out on pitch one at the Gloriano Mugnaini training ground.

After a meeting in the video room, Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the squad up into two groups for a series of fitness drills along with technical and tactical work.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continued their specific recovery programmes.

Another double session is scheduled for Tuesday.

