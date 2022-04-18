Samp back in group training. Double session on Tuesday
News
Samp back in group training. Double session on Tuesday
Easter Monday was spent at the training ground for the Sampdoria first-team squad out on pitch one at the Gloriano Mugnaini training ground.
After a meeting in the video room, Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the squad up into two groups for a series of fitness drills along with technical and tactical work.
Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continued their specific recovery programmes.
Another double session is scheduled for Tuesday.