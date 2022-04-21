Blucerchiati train in Verona

Sampdoria completed their first training session at the Gavagnin Nocini ground in Verona on Thursday. The team will continue to train there ahead of the match on Saturday, as they face Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in a 20:45 CEST kick-off.

Club president Marco Lanna, technical director Carlo Osti and sporting director Daniele Faggiano all watched on from the sidelines as Marco Giampaolo and his staff put the 23 players called up for the game through their paces. The focus of the session was on technical and tactical drills.

Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco remained at the Mugnaini as they continue their individual rehabilitation programmes.

There will be another session on Friday afternoon.