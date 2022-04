Serie A TIM: Kick-off times up to Week 37 announced

The Lega Serie A has confirmed the details of the following league games up to Week 37 of the 2021/22 season. Here is a full list of Sampdoria’s fixtures:

Week 35 – Sampdoria v Genoa: Saturday 30 April 2022, 18.00 CEST

Week 36 – Lazio v Sampdoria: Saturday 7 May 2022, 20.45 CEST

Week 37 – Sampdoria v Fiorentina: Monday 16 May 2022, 18.30 CEST