Technical and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

The Blucerchiati continued their preparations on Wednesday as the Derby della Lanterna draws closer.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff guided the players in an afternoon session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. The programme started with warm-up exercises followed by technical and tactical drills on pitch two, before finishing with targeted training matches on reduced-sized pitches.

Andrea Conti joined his team-mates for the second day in a row, while Sebastian Giovinco followed a personalised programme. Manolo Gabbiadini continued his recovery work.

A morning session is planned for Thursday.