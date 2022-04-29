Giampaolo names squad for Derby della Lanterna

There are less than 24 hours to go before the all-important Derby della Lanterna. At the end of the final pre-match training session on Friday morning at the Mugnaini, coach Marco Giampaolo announced his 23-man squad for the fixture. The game kicks off from the Ferraris at 18:00 CEST on Saturday.

Tomas Rincon misses out through suspension, while Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco remain unavailable.

Here is the squad list in full:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Strikers: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.