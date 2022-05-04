U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactics and small-sided game ahead of Lazio clash

A technical warm-up followed by tactical drills and small-sided games were on the agenda on Wednesday at the Mugnaini as Sampdoria continued preparations for the trip to Rome to face Lazio on Saturday.

Stefano Sensi received physio treatment for a muscle problem that requires further diagnostic texting in the coming days, while Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continued their programmes to return to match fitness.

Another afternoon session is scheduled in Bogliasco on Thursday.

