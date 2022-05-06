Twenty-three called up for Lazio v Samp

The Blucerchiati underwent their final training session at the Mugnaini on Friday morning before heading to the capital for their match against Lazio. The game in Rome kicks off at 20:45 CEST on Saturday and Marco Giampaolo drew up his list of 23 players making the journey. There are three players who won’t be joining through injury: Manolo Gabbiadini, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Strikers: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.