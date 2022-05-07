U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp fall to defeat away to Lazio

News

Samp fall to defeat away to Lazio

Click here for more match stats from the clash between the Biancocelesti and the Blucerchiati.

Lazio 2-0 Sampdoria (HT: 1-0)

Scorers: Patric 41, Luis Alberto 59.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Lazzari (Hysaj 77), Patric, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (Leiva 65), Lulis Alberto (Basic 77); Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni (Romero 83).
Subs not used: Reina, Adamonis, Luiz Felipe, Akpa Akpro, Cabral, Kamenovic, Radu.
Coach: Sarri.

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Vieira (Trimboli 86); Candreva, Thorsby (Askildsen 77), Rincon, Sabiri (Damsgaard 69); Caputo (Quagliarella 69).
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Ekdal, Supriaha, Conti, Yoshida, Magnani, Murru.
Coach: Giampaolo.

Referee: Davide Massa.
Assistants: Matteo Bottegoni and Antonio Vono.
Fourth official: Daniele Paterna.
VAR: Rosario Abisso.
Assistant VAR: Alessandro Costanzo.

Booked: Vieira 79, Hysaj 81.
Added time: 1+4 minutes.
Pitch: good condition.

Other news

Giampaolo: “We’re not doing the sums, we just need points”

Giampaolo: “We’re not doing the sums, we just need points”

8 May 2022 Team
Twenty-three called up for Lazio v Samp

Twenty-three called up for Lazio v Samp

6 May 2022 Team
Giampaolo: “The season’s not over: we need more points”

Giampaolo: “The season’s not over: we need more points”

6 May 2022 Team