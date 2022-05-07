Samp fall to defeat away to Lazio

Lazio 2-0 Sampdoria (HT: 1-0)

Scorers: Patric 41, Luis Alberto 59.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Lazzari (Hysaj 77), Patric, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (Leiva 65), Lulis Alberto (Basic 77); Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni (Romero 83).

Subs not used: Reina, Adamonis, Luiz Felipe, Akpa Akpro, Cabral, Kamenovic, Radu.

Coach: Sarri.

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Vieira (Trimboli 86); Candreva, Thorsby (Askildsen 77), Rincon, Sabiri (Damsgaard 69); Caputo (Quagliarella 69).

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Ekdal, Supriaha, Conti, Yoshida, Magnani, Murru.

Coach: Giampaolo.

Referee: Davide Massa.

Assistants: Matteo Bottegoni and Antonio Vono.

Fourth official: Daniele Paterna.

VAR: Rosario Abisso.

Assistant VAR: Alessandro Costanzo.

Booked: Vieira 79, Hysaj 81.

Added time: 1+4 minutes.

Pitch: good condition.