Technical drills and a training game on Wednesday

The team got back at work on Wednesday with Monday’s game against Fiorentina at the Ferraris now in their sights.

After a warm-up, Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff had the players run through technical drills then play a training game.

Albin Ekdal did personalised work, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi trained separately on the pitch and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with his recovery.

The squad will train morning and afternoon on Thursday.

