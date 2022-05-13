Fiorentina prep continues in earnest

The squad had another afternoon session on Friday as they continue working towards Monday’s home match against Fiorentina (18:30 CEST).

Following the warm-up, Marco Giampaolo had the squad run through a technical drill and play some small-sided games focusing on Monday’s opponents.

Club president Marco Lanna was in Bogliasco to watch over proceedings together with directors Antonio Romei, Carlo Osti and Daniele Faggiano.

Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi did personalised work on the field while Manolo Gabbiadini pushed on with his post-op rehabilitation.

The next team will train again on Saturday morning.