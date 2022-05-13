U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Fiorentina prep continues in earnest

News

Fiorentina prep continues in earnest

The squad had another afternoon session on Friday as they continue working towards Monday’s home match against Fiorentina (18:30 CEST).

Following the warm-up, Marco Giampaolo had the squad run through a technical drill and play some small-sided games focusing on Monday’s opponents.

Club president Marco Lanna was in Bogliasco to watch over proceedings together with directors Antonio Romei, Carlo Osti and Daniele Faggiano.

Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi did personalised work on the field while Manolo Gabbiadini pushed on with his post-op rehabilitation.

The next team will train again on Saturday morning.

Other news

Strength work and drills ahead of Fiorentina

Strength work and drills ahead of Fiorentina

12 May 2022 Team
Technical drills and a training game on Wednesday

Technical drills and a training game on Wednesday

11 May 2022 Team
Samp straight back to work

Samp straight back to work

8 May 2022 Team
Acquista i biglietti per Samp-Fiorentina