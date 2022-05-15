Squad for Fiorentina named

Sampdoria are gearing up for their next Serie A fixture which is against Fiorentina on Monday 16 May at 18:30 CEST. Almost 400 fans came to Bogliasco to cheer on the squad ahead of the game. Marco Giampaolo led Samp to an open warm-up session before going behind closed doors for work which focused on tactics ahead of Monday’s game.

Upon the conclusion of the training session, which was attended by president Marco Lanna and directors Antonio Romei, Carlo Osti and Daniele Faggiano, Giampaolo named his squad for the Fiorentina match. Manolo Gabbiadini, Stefano Sensi, and Vladyslav Supriaha all miss out through injury. Below is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Giovinco, Quagliarella.