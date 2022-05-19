Strength exercises and technical drills in Bogliasco

Sampdoria continued their preparations for the weekend, as Inter await them on Sunday at San Siro in their final game of the season.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff guided the team through a morning session on Thursday, focused on strength work in the gym and technical drills on pitch one of the Mugnaini.

Manolo Gabbiadini followed a rehabilitation programme on the pitch, while Vladyslav Supriaha did not train as he has been called up for the Ukraine U21 team ahead of their European qualification matches.

Another morning session is planned for Friday.