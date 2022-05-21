Squad list for season finale against Inter

The team were back in Bogliasco on Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for their final Serie A fixture of the season, away to Inter. The match is to be played at the Stadio San Siro at 18:00 CEST on Sunday.

President Marco Lanna, technical director Carlo Osti and sporting director Daniele Faggiano were all at the training ground to watch over proceedings as the Blucerchiati ran through a selection of technical and tactical drills before wrapping up with a training match on a small pitch.

At the end of the session, Marco Giampaolo confirmed the matchday squad for the trip to Milan. Besides the suspended Omar Colley, also unavailable are Andrea Conti, Albin Ekdal, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco while Vladyslav Supriaha is on international duty with Ukraine Under-21s.

Primavera youngsters Lorenzo Di Stefano (39), Marco Somma (40) and Gerard Yepes (28) have all been called up for the final game of the season.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Somma, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Di Stefano, Quagliarella.