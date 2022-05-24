Damsgaard: “Hopefully we can chase for more next season”

Mikkel Damsgaard is the future of Sampdoria. On Sunday, he got to play in front of 80,000 fans at San Siro, one of the great footballing stages in Europe, bringing back memories of playing in front of packed crowds for Denmark at Euro 2020.

“The season has been very long and it’s not exactly what I or we hoped for. Next season we will be hungry and we’ll come back like we haven’t seen before. We’ll be hungry to improve on this year.

“I still feel I’m missing something, but I feel a lot better than I did. I’m not feeling any pain.

“The goal for next season is to play more and be healthy. Hopefully we can chase for more than avoiding relegation.

“It was very nice to see all the messages: ‘Come back soon’ and ‘We’re praying for you.’ Thank you to the fans.”